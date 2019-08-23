Due to inclement weather, the closures of Level A and the ramps to Level B and C in the Midtown Parking Deck in downtown Lynchburg have been extended.
As of 4 p.m. Aug. 23 crews were still scheduled to apply the epoxy coating to the alleyway and ramps. Damp weather will extend the curing process. Vehicles parked on the top deck will not be able to be moved until 6 a.m. 27. The work will essentially render Level A and the ramps to Level B and C closed from 4 p.m. Aug. 23 through 6 a.m. Aug. 27. The area was originally supposed to reopen a 6 a.m. Aug. 26.