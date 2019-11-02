Nearly one in three inmates at Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority facilities have some kind of mental illness, and it’s largely up to the jail what kind of attention they receive.
Out of those, 169 inmates, or 15.7% of the average daily population, are considered to have a “serious mental illness,” which includes schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and PTSD. Those figures are from a 2018 report from the Virginia Compensation Board, which publishes data and funding information on the state’s jails.
Among those inmates with serious mental illness diagnoses was a Lynchburg man named Carl, whose incarceration this past summer ended with a series of complications. The last three months of his sentence included several hospital trips, mental health evaluations, constant monitoring by jail officers and consistent concerns from his wife about his condition and treatment.
In light of his conditions, The News & Advance isn’t publishing his full name. His experience highlights the complexities in handling a population in jails that has unique needs, presents challenges to corrections officials — and is growing.
The intersection of mental illness and incarceration is one under scrutiny by state agencies as they record an ever-climbing prevalence of those illnesses in jails. But because Virginia has no minimum standard of mental health care in jails, the approach and attention paid to inmates with diagnosed and undiagnosed mental illnesses varies from jail to jail.
In the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority (BRRJA) facilities - which span the core localities of Lynchburg and Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax counties - the prevalence of mental illness among inmates is higher than the statewide average.
The Virginia Compensation Board reported 19.8% of inmates across the state had some sort of mental illness in 2018, while BRRJA reported around 31% of its inmates had mental illnesses. The number of those with serious mental illness is also greater: 15.7% compared with 9.6% statewide, according to the Department of Behavioral Health and Human Services (DBHDS).
Both DBHDS and the Virginia Compensation Board have recognized a steady incline of inmates with diagnosed mental illnesses, though DBHDS notes that increase could also come from increased awareness of those illnesses. DBHDS stated in a 2018 report that most jails aren’t equipped to handle the needs of those inmates — and there’s “no legally mandated minimum standard of mental health care required” in jails.
Carl started serving his six-month jail sentence in March for driving as a habitual offender.
He’s considered a habitual offender because he committed a series of traffic offenses in the past, including DUIs. Virginia stopped legally classifying people as habitual offenders in 1999, but the status stays with those who were previously classified and they can be charged for driving a vehicle illegally.
Carl told The News & Advance his trouble in jail began in late June with a chemical reaction he believed was caused by two cleaning chemicals mixed in a toilet, causing what he described as an “explosion” that left him with injuries to his lower body.
When checked in at Lynchburg General Hospital, he told physicians his burns came from him cleaning up an overflowing toilet, but "staff state they do not know of any chemicals that would have been put in toilet," according to medical records obtained by The News & Advance.
According to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority (BRRJA) Administrator Tim Trent, the issues Carl experienced started with him acting out.
Trent said Carl was soaking clothing and towels in the toilet and then wearing them, which caused the burns and necessitated treatment at Virginia Commonwealth University Health in Richmond.
Observation notes from jail workers indicate Carl was brought to the intake portion of the jail away from general population around June 11 — four months after he was sent to jail — because of a “change in mental status.” The notes describe his continued unsanitary behavior, incessant and sometimes incoherent babbling and refusal to take antibiotics and other medication.
He was taken to VCU for the burns to his feet on June 28. Having been informed about his condition, Carl’s wife was confused and concerned.
“I don’t believe that he did something like that,” she told The News & Advance at the time about his unsanitary behaviors. “Something is going on that is not right.”
Trent said Carl was evaluated by clinicians from Horizon Behavioral Health a number of times and was found to be malingering, or faking health issues. Because his issues were behavioral and he refused to comply with treatment, Trent said he was kept in the intake unit for his own safety and benefit so jail workers could monitor him.
When asked about refusing medication, Carl told The News & Advance he only recalls being given aspirin and "I took any kind of medicine they gave me."
Carl said he stayed in intake for a total of between one and a half to two months, which is reflected in jail records. Trent said there’s no set limit to the amount of time an inmate can stay in intake, but officers will continue to observe them and could let them back into the jail's general population when it’s appropriate.
Inmates held in intake get all the same services and have the same privileges as those in general population, Trent said, but do lose access to television.
Carl’s wife said she first got the chance to visit him again in mid-July, a couple of weeks after he returned from the hospital. When she did see him, she said he was in a wheelchair, cursing at her and dragging a plastic utensil in front of his throat as a threat, which jail security took from him.
Increasingly worried about his condition, she got in touch with the public defender who previously represented him and sought out a temporary detention order (TDO). Those allow for transportation of a person with a mental illness who might be a danger to themselves or others — potentially against their will — to a medical facility for treatment.
A judge ordered a mental health evaluation on Aug. 1, finding Carl could put himself or others in danger upon his release within a month. He was transferred to Lynchburg General Hospital, evaluated by a Horizon worker and sent back to jail “in stable condition,” according to medical records.
In the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority facilities, temporary detention orders are carried out by a qualified mental health professional in the jail and “once they’re evaluated they’re out of our hands,” Trent said.
From the end of 2018 through mid-September, he said the jail authority saw 43 temporary detention orders carried out between its five different facilities. Between all five facilities, BRRJA has an average daily inmate population of 1,076, according to 2017 records from the state.
Lynchburg Public Defender Sharon Eimer said her office’s only course of action when someone serving a jail sentence shows symptoms of mental health issues is to contact the jail’s mental health professional.
Between its five facilities, BRRJA employs three mental health professionals, also referred to as counselors, who work with inmates. One is stationed in the Lynchburg jail, one in the Amherst County jail in Madison Heights and another spans the three other jails. The jail authority employs 24 full-time nurses, five part-time nurses and contracts a physician and psychiatrist. Horizon sends five workers into the jails to offer group and individual counseling.
From there, the counselor can contact Horizon Behavioral Health for emergency services, where on-call personnel come to the jail and evaluate the inmate. If they find the inmate needs emergency treatment, they’ll sign off on a TDO that will send them to a secured mental health facility — for BRRJA inmates, Western State Hospital in Staunton.
Some jails across the state have set up designated mental health units in response to the growing share of inmates with mental illnesses, though plenty of others — BRRJA included — don’t see a need for such beds in their facilities.
Trent said his officers receive suicide prevention training and mental health first aid training, but a mental health unit would take more staff with specialized training he can’t afford to add to the BRRJA facilities. In recent months, Trent said the jails had 25 security positions left unfilled — they’re now down by 18 security personnel.
Secured medical facilities like Western State Hospital are where the buck stops for inmates experiencing true behavioral health emergencies, Trent said.
“I feel like there’s not enough beds and so the criteria that the state hospitals [have] weed out more people…for the most serious cases,” he said. “…I don’t want a mental health unit … because I’m not a hospital. I’m a jail.”
Eimer said a mental health unit at the jail is on her office’s wish list.
Melissa Lucy, director of emergency and psychiatric services with Horizon, said inmates can always request to be seen by a counselor. But Eimer, whose office represents those people, said the waitlist is “incredibly long.”
People who know they have an existing mental health condition can visit Horizon’s Langhorne Road office before they’re sentenced for an assessment, Lucy said.
“We do get people who come in knowing they’ll go to jail. ...Being incarcerated is an anxiety producing event and it can be depressive as well,” she said. “Obviously it’s better to be proactive and address the symptoms immediately as they start rather than waiting until they get to jail.”
Eimer said the jails’ restrictions in allowed medications can be a hurdle for people with mental health conditions.
“We have a number of people who take their prescriptions with them, and they are restricted and if it’s not approved they can’t have it,” she said.
While Carl’s behavior in jail didn’t tip the scale for a trip to Western State, his behavior upon release did.
Shortly after he returned home from jail, Carl’s wife said he was visibly in bad shape and threatening her. She took out an Emergency Custody Order (ECO) on him, which meant a police officer took him to Lynchburg General Hospital for another evaluation. An ECO brings a person into custody for an evaluation, after which they might become subject to a TDO that would send them to a treatment facility.
This time, emergency department workers noted he was manic, aggressive and had barricaded himself in a room before ordering his transfer to Western State Hospital.
Carl stayed at Western State from Aug. 26 to his release on Sept. 17, and was prescribed a monthly injection of an antipsychotic drug. His wife said he only receives Medicare and won’t be able to pay for the injections out of pocket, but added she’s been informed how to look into Medicaid enrollment for him.
She’s seen this kind of behavior from him before — she said Carl has been taken to Western State from jail in the past, and he’s had protective orders taken out against him by family members several times — but his jail sentence this summer has been the worst episode. She said he still complains of leg pain.
He’s sworn not to drive again, which is what sent him to jail in the first place.
The past few months have been a trial for Carl’s wife, but she said things have quieted down a bit.
“He doesn’t have anybody else and I feel like God wanted me to see him get the help he needed,” she said. “I want him to be put on medication, I want him to get the mental help that he needed.”
From its 2018 report on mental health in jails, DBHDS made a series of recommendations for treatment standards, which aren't currently mandatory.
"Until that time, DBHDS will continue to support voluntary compliance with the standards and provide resources, to the degree they are available, to aid jails in addressing the needs of justice involved individuals with mental health challenges," the report reads.
