University of Lynchburg

The new University of Lynchburg sign, unveiled on Monday, July 2, 2018 in Lynchburg.

 News & Advance file photo/Jay Westcott

Thirty-seven University of Lynchburg students graduated early so they can help fight COVID-19.

The university’s Doctor of Medical Science Program held an early virtual graduation ceremony on April 8 for students who completed all degree requirements as of April 1, according to a post on the university’s website.

Students were bestowed their degrees through video messages sent via email from Kenneth Garren, president of the university, and Jeremy Welsh, dean of the School of PA Medicine at the University of Lynchburg.

According to the post, Welsh said the students wanted to get to work during this time of crisis, so they requested an earlier graduation date. While some students are already treating COVID-19 patients, the DMSc degree will allow them to make a greater impact on patients and the health care system during this time, he said.

Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments