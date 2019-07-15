A new meat and produce market is expected to open in Appomattox County following the approval of a rezoning request Monday night.
The Appomattox Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the rezoning of about eight acres at the intersection of Doubles Bridges Road and Hundley Springs Road after the planning commission recommended the change in early June.
Applicants Thomas and Kenneth Tolbert plan to open a butcher and produce market in what is slated to be a 32 feet by 50 feet building, with parking for 10 to 15 vehicles. The market site currently is vacant and entirely wooded.
According to the rezoning application, the Tolberts want to meet a community need by providing fresh meat and produce. Other than Martin's Market on Promise Land Road, about 1.3 miles away, there are no other retail establishments nearby.
Falling River District Supervisor Chad Millner voiced his support of the request.
"The comments that I have received from citizens in my district were favorable, and look forward to having such an establishment in the future," he said.
Supervisors will meet next in a joint meeting with Appomattox Town Council on August 14.