After serving the area for 45 years, Meals on Wheels of Greater Lynchburg has expanded into Campbell County. Last week the nonprofit began delivering hot meals to residents in need.
The service now is provided to 370 people five days a week on 28 routes. The Lynchburg nonprofit assists the homebound community by providing them with a balanced, nutritious, hot meal five days a week. The service is specifically for is for people who cannot cook for themselves and have no one to provide appropriate nutritional support. The organization delivered its 2.5 millionth meal earlier this year, Kris Shabestar, executive director of MOW of Greater Lynchburg, said.
Prior to this recent expansion into Rustburg, the program served Madison Heights, Forest and Lynchburg.
Virginia Huntington, deputy director of the Lynchburg Department of Human Services and board member of MOW of Greater Lynchburg, said there have been many requests for service in the Rustburg area and Campbell County organizations and churches have been extremely responsive to inquiries about the need in the area and have supported the expansion.
“Looking at population numbers, even though Campbell County is much smaller than Lynchburg, their elderly population is almost as large as Lynchburg,” she said.
According to Census Bureau statistics, in 2018 Campbell County had 10,611 residents 65 and older, compared to Lynchburg which had 11,669.
Right now the new route extends to a 10-mile radius from Rustburg Presbyterian Church to the homes of clients but a second and third route will be added soon, Shabestar said. She said it depends on the need in the community and the ability to recruit and train volunteers on how soon those routes are added and where.
Of the 11 people signed up so far in Rustburg, the majority are younger than 60 years old, or one member of the household is younger than 60 and they both need meals and services.
While age or poverty are not the criteria for receiving meals, Huntington said the elderly population tends to have more disability and more difficulty preparing a hot and nutritious meal.
“Additionally, seeing a happy-faced volunteer from Meals on Wheels daily reduces isolation and loneliness, and provides an informal status check for this sometimes very fragile population,” she said.
Shabestar said people older than 60 in Campbell County may be eligible to receive meals through the Central Virginia Alliance for Community Living, which has been serving the area for many years.
"That is why we are focusing on filling the gaps in need: younger people, emergency situations, short-term needs," she said.
Shabestar said there is a need for volunteer drivers to pick up meals from Rustburg Presbyterian Church to deliver to clients’ homes.
“We need between eight and 15 people for every route we begin at minimum,” she said.
On a typical route, there usually are around seven to 14 clients and the goal is to have the food delivered within a one-hour waiting period.
In the past year or two, Shabestar said 1,400 volunteers have delivered meals.
“We need volunteers as well as financial support to pay for these meals,” she said. “We need people to advocate for what we’re doing and educate people that we can serve outside the normal expectations. I think a lot of people don’t understand what we can do.”
The youngest volunteer is 27 and the oldest is 102, she said.
“We have a tradition of never establishing waiting lists so we aren’t setting a limit of how many people we will serve,” she said. “We’re just focusing on filling the gaps. If there’s a need and we can have an impact we want to meet that need."
MOW of Greater Lynchburg does not receive any state or federal funding, making change and choice very flexible, Shabestar said.
Gina Bade, a Rustburg resident, has been driving the Rivermont and Madison Height routes, but with the expansion she will be switching to serve her own neighbors in Rustburg.
She said she doesn’t know any of the eight people on her new six-stop route yet but is excited to get to know them and care for them.
“I really do feel like I’m helping people,” she said. “I’ve been very blessed so it’s my way of giving back. Some of these people may not see another human being for days. It’s a way for humans to connect.”
She hopes the service area will continue to grow.
“In six months I hope there are many, many more because I know there are people out there who need it,” she said. “It’s a good thing. People don’t need to be afraid of it.”
Shabestar said the people served are some of the most interesting and experienced people she has ever met.
“So many of them have lived wonderful, quiet lives and they have been supporting our community for so many years and I believe it’s now our turn to give back.”
To sign up for services email: info@mealslynchburg.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.