Lynchburg City Schools announced Friday that it will change its meal delivery service.
Beginning March 30, the division will deliver two days’ worth of meals on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. No meals will be delivered on Tuesdays or Thursdays.
Additional meal pick-up sites will be added at College Hill, Daniel’s Hill, Jefferson Park, Diamond Hill and Fairview Heights neighborhood centers from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Bus routes surrounding those locations will be reduced.
Curbside pickup will continue at E.C. Glass and Heritage high schools and Dunbar and Linkhorne middle schools.
Since Gov. Ralph Northam ordered all Virginia K-12 public schools to close, LCS and school divisions in surrounding counties developed plans to ensure students would be fed for the duration of the closure.
LCS began its meal delivery service March 16 and delivered meals Monday through Friday along elementary school bus routes and at four school locations to all children in the city under 18 years old.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.