Meade's Cabinet & Fixtures located at 3423 New London Road in Forest will be selling all its equipment and materials on Oct. 25.

Thomas "Mack" Meade Jr., owner of the store and son of founder Tom Meade, is retiring and closed the cabinetry shop about two months ago.

The shop opened in 1966 and was continuously run by the Meade family.

"I decided our time is about up," Mack Meade said. "We've about worn ourselves out. It was a lot of good years."

Meade said he remembers sweeping the floors and setting up extension cords at his father's business when he was just 10 years old.

"It's been the best part of my life," he said.

The business grew since the 1960s and about 30 years ago it evolved into having updates commercial-sized machinery and built a new shop next to the former one.

Meade said he has built everything from bookshelves, coffins for pets and many of the cabinets for the entryways in Centra Health.

Meade is keeping the real estate but is hoping to sell his tools and equipment.

For more information on the auction call (800)780-2991

