The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two men who were caught on surveillance footage Tuesday robbing a Gladys store while armed with a handsaw.
At approximately 9 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men entered a Family Dollar at 8438 Brookneal Highway, robbed the store of an undetermined amount of money and fled the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.
Surveillance footage from inside the store shows the two men dressed in dark clothing. One of the men can be seen climbing over the store counter and pointing a hand-saw at a cashier while the second individual can be seen subduing a customer while holding a backpack.
Officials ask that anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or has information regarding this incident contact Investigator Stuart Herndon with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Citizens may enter an anonymous tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.
