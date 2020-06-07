Chants of “Out of the closet and into the streets,” echoed through Riverside Park as the hundreds who gathered there Sunday afternoon set to the streets for the Black LGBTQ Celebration March.
Organized just days ago, the march brought out members of the black LGBTQ community and their supporters for a peaceful march.
Chants of “No justice, no peace” and “I can’t breathe” could be heard along with honks of support from passing cars as protesters made their way along Rivermont Avenue to its intersection with Norfolk Avenue and back to the park.
Stacey O’Hara, the event’s organizer, said she decided to hold the march to bring the white and black LGBTQ communities together in support of one another in the wake of the death of George Floyd at hands of police in Minneapolis. The event was one of several marches and protests that have been held in Lynchburg in the wake of Floyd’s death on May 25.
“We’re trying to bring unity to the black and white queer communities and to make sure they know we care,” O’Hara said.
The event kicked off with speakers presenting original poems and songs, as well as reciting facts about contributions made by black members of the LGBTQ community, including that of Brenda Howard, a bisexual advocate who became known as “The Mother of Pride.”
House of Flavaa and rapper LeeAnn Canada, preformed a version of the song, “Where is the love?” by the Black Eyed Peas, which included such lines as, “the one thing we forget is In God We Trust, so tell me when does the justice system ever fend for us?”
Canada said it was important to attend the march because in the midst of everything, the community needs to remain positive.
“Fighting violence with violence won’t get you anywhere,” Canada said.
Donna St.Clair, with the League of Women Voters, spoke to the crowd, offering assistance in getting attendees registered to vote and resources for the restoration of voting rights.
“Events like this are so wonderful but at the end of the day, the only power we have is in the ballot box,” she said.
Risë Hayes spoke to the crowd about her experiences as a bisexual and autistic woman, quipping, “it means I’m confused by and attracted to everyone.” She spoke of how as a white woman she experiences certain amount of privilege but said it is important for the community — black and white — to stand together, united.
“Our job is to stand with them,” she said. “If we do not stand up we neglect our own community. ... Our job is to give them that voice to be who they are.”
Ann and Tesenia Iniguez carried signs of support during to the march advocating love for all people.
“We are here to support all humans, regardless of sexual orientation, race or religion,” Ann Iniguez said. “All humans deserve love.”
O’Hara said like many in attendance, she grew up in a conservative community where she felt she could not be herself — a bisexual woman.
“I’m 27,” she told the crowd. “I feel like I should live my life the way I want to — out of the closet and into the streets.”
