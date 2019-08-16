Edward B. “Buzz” Thompson was afraid of water.
Yet, he carried three people to safety before his life came to an end in one of the many landslides set loose the night Hurricane Camille dumped more than 27 inches of water over parts of Nelson County.
The night of Aug. 19, 1969, floodwaters trapped Colleen Stevens Thompson, of Williamsburg, and her family in a home along Davis Creek, she told The News & Advance in 2009.
Buzz carried to safety Colleen’s son Eddie, her mother-in-law Mrs. Hampton Thompson and Grace Bibb, another person staying there that night. Then he came back for Colleen and her other two children, exhausted but intent on rescuing them.
That is when the side of the mountain crumbled, carrying away Buzz, Colleen, and her children, Bonnie and Dale.
“All of a sudden we heard that roar,” Colleen told the newspaper in 2009. “The roar of the heavens that came down and smashed the house to bits.”
“[The water] threw me under; I was rolling under and under,” Thompson said. “I went down and across [U.S.] 29 and under the [debris] slides coming off the mountains.”
Dale was found alive the next morning, pinned in debris above the water. Colleen also was found that morning about three miles downstream, alive but barely breathing.
Colleen and Dale were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where the mother and son were reunited. Bonnie’s body never was found.
Buzz’s body was found several days after the storm in a pile of debris not far from the home. He was 37 years old.