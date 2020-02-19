A man charged with several crimes stemming from a robbery involving a fake kidnapping was sentenced to six years in prison Wednesday.
Dakota Nathaniel Finchum, 21, pleaded guilty in December to charges of robbery, conspiring to commit a robbery, using a firearm in a felony, petit larceny and grand larceny.
According to evidence presented in the case, he and a codefendant entered the Five Star Mart convenience store the night of Aug. 17 to rob it. The other man, Christopher Doss, pointed what turned out to be an airsoft gun at the cashier and demanded money, while Finchum held a knife to a woman’s throat. The two took the woman into a car they appeared to steal from another woman at the store and fled.
In fact, prosecutors said Finchum was holding a knife to his girlfriend’s throat — a woman named Marqutez Octavia Fisher — and she was in on the plan to rob area stores that night.
Police tracked the car to the James Crossing apartment of Makayla Dodson, a fourth conspirator and the woman who told those at the scene the robbers stole her car. There, they found all four individuals and interviewed them. Each one was charges with crimes similar to Finchum’s.
Gary Straw, Finchum’s attorney, said his client cooperated fully with police in his interviews. He said Finchum had a family history of abuse and became homeless at age 17, when he started to befriend some of his codefendants. When given the chance to speak, Finchum apologized for the robbery.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison also acknowledged Finchum spoke fully about his role and accepted responsibility. She asked for a six-year sentence, adding the robbery posed a significant danger.
Judge Leyburn Mosby signed off on a six-year sentence, three years of which is mandatory minimum time for the firearm charge.
Dodson and Doss’ charges are set to go before a Lynchburg grand jury on March 2. Fisher is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on her charges on April 30.
