A man was stabbed Thursday evening in the parking lot between Subway and Koto Japanese Steakhouse on Wards Road, police said.

Police in a news release described the man's injuries as non-life-threatening. Officers responded at 8:32 p.m. to the scene in the 2100 block of Wards Road.

Police are looking for a suspect, described as a black woman, 5 feet tall, with jaw-length dark hair.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6048 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

