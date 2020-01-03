A man was stabbed Thursday evening in the parking lot between Subway and Koto Japanese Steakhouse on Wards Road, police said.
Police in a news release described the man's injuries as non-life-threatening. Officers responded at 8:32 p.m. to the scene in the 2100 block of Wards Road.
Police are looking for a suspect, described as a black woman, 5 feet tall, with jaw-length dark hair.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective M. Scott at (434) 455-6048 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.