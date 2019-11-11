A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon at a Madison Heights residence displaced a father and six children.
The blaze started around 3:14 p.m. in the basement of the home at 136 Lyttleton Lane in Madison Heights, said Amherst County Public Safety Director Sam Bryant.
Flames and smoke were showing when firefighters arrived and the blaze was under control within an hour, according to Bryant.
The two-story home suffered major damage, he said.
"The floor collapsed into the basement, it was so intense," Bryant said of the heat.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family, he said. The fire remains under investigation.
Bryant advises county residents to check the batteries in fire alarms in their homes, especially following the recent time change.
