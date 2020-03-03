BEDFORD — A Huddleston man was sentenced Tuesday to two and a half years behind bars for causing a crash while driving on methamphetamine that caused his cousin to lose an arm.
Owen Dale Bobbitt, 67, entered Alford pleas to charges of driving under the influence of drugs after being convicted of a DUI in the past, DUI maiming and DUI with a revoked license. An Alford plea means Bobbitt acknowledged there’s enough evidence to convict him while not admitting guilt.
Bobbitt was driving with his cousin in the passenger seat on May 12 when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed it into a tree, according to evidence presented by prosecutor John Wheelock.
A blood test conducted by the Virginia State Police revealed Bobbitt had high levels of methamphetamine in his system: .25 milligrams per liter, where the legal limit is .1 milligram per liter, according to Wheelock. His cousin was pinned against a tree and ended up losing his arm.
Wheelock said he’d spoken to Bobbitt’s cousin about the case and what sentence Bobbitt should serve. He and defense attorney Morgan Hollister agreed on a sentencing recommendation of two and a half years, two years of which is a mandatory minimum sentence because of Bobbitt’s previous DUI record.
Bobbitt asked for a two-day delay before going to jail so he could store and lock up some of his belongings.
Bedford Circuit Court Judge James Updike said he believed Bobbitt would report back to serve his sentence, but denied the request, citing concerns Bobbitt would drink alcohol or use meth during that time, potentially causing more harm.
