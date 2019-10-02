RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man convicted of voluntary manslaughter from a fatal Christmas Day shooting will spend six years in prison, a judge ruled Wednesday.

Michael Lee Langford, 41, originally was charged with second-degree murder in the death of Carlton “Peanut” Rosser Stratton, but a jury found him guilty of the downgraded charge at the end of a July trial in Campbell Circuit Court.

Langford hitched a ride to the Cog Lane home where Stratton was located that night in order to visit a woman he knew, according to his testimony at trial. When he knocked on the door, Stratton brushed past the woman and swung at Langford, knocking his hat off and sending him stumbling back.

Stratton looked like he was “in a rage,” according to Langford, and continued to swing at him. Langford then pulled out a gun he’d been carrying and shot at Stratton, hitting him three times. He fled the scene and was arrested the next day.

Defense attorney Jim Childress III asked Campbell County Circuit Court Judge John Cook for a five-year sentence for Langford, which the jury recommended.

Langford pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm as a non-violent felon, which Childress said is atypical and doesn’t require mandatory minimum, as is often the case when someone is classified as a violent felon. He asked for suspended time on the firearm charge, since Langford didn’t shoot Stratton maliciously and only did what he thought he needed to do to protect himself.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Jason Todd asked for a longer sentence of six years and four months, saying Langford flouted the law in carrying a gun around regularly when his gun rights hadn’t been restored.

Stratton’s sister and mother took the stand briefly at the sentencing hearing Wednesday, saying his death left a hole in their family and Christmas will never be the same.

Before being sentenced, Langford apologized to Stratton’s family while acknowledging it wouldn’t bring him back.

“All this could’ve been avoided on both parts,” he said.

After he serves his sentence, he’ll be on two years of supervised probation and need to pay $5,000 in restitution to cover Stratton’s funeral costs.

Rachel Mahoney covers courts for The News & Advance. Reach her at (434) 385-5554.

