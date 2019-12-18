An Amherst man convicted in a 2016 armed robbery was sentenced Wednesday to six and a half years behind bars.
Brandon Lee Snead, 26, was arrested months after police were called to a Victoria Avenue house where multiple people shared living arrangements. Police suspected him soon after the robbery but didn't locate him until they were provided tips.
Carlton Goode, who lived in a room on the second floor, said at Snead’s trial that Snead and another man walked into the house’s unlocked front door uninvited the night of Nov. 3.
Goode and a visiting friend locked themselves in Goode’s room, but Snead and the other man climbed the stairs, pounded on his door and tried to sell them drugs, he testified.
When they refused, Goode said Snead and the other man broke down the door and demanded money from them. The other man, who was wearing a mask, carried what appeared to be a partially covered handgun.
Snead and the other man took wallets and other items before fleeing on foot, Goode said. He found a wallet outside soon after with Snead’s ID in it.
At the close of an August 2017 bench trial in Lynchburg Circuit Court, Judge Leyburn Mosby Jr. found Snead guilty of burglary, two counts of robbery and two counts of using a firearm in a felony.
Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger dropped one of the firearm charges at Snead’s sentencing hearing Wednesday, which would’ve meant eight years of mandatory minimum time instead of three.
Snead had testified twice as a jailhouse witness in the case of Darius Payne. Payne was charged with felony murder for giving a woman heroin, after which she overdosed and died. Payne was found not guilty in a November jury trial.
Snead said Payne told him about giving the woman drugs and her subsequent death while they were in jail together, which Payne denied.
Judge Mosby sentenced Snead to the low end of guidelines based on the crime committed and Snead’s history.
Snead will be on supervised probation for two years after his release and will pay $120 in restitution. He'll get credit for time he's served since his January 2017 arrest.
