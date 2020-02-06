AMHERST — A Lynchburg area man was found guilty Thursday of conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of methamphetamine in Amherst County and another count of possession with intent to distribute the drug.
Michael Everett Nazelrod, 46, pleaded guilty to both felony charges before Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett. He faces 20 years to life in prison on the charge of conspiring to distribute more than 100 grams of meth with a mandatory minimum of 20 years behind bars and five to 40 years on the other drug charge.
Amherst Commonwealth’s Attorney Lyle Carver said in February 2019 an Amherst County Sheriff’s Office investigator conducted surveillance of a popular Madison Heights shopping center at about 6:35 p.m. and intercepted a person getting a quantity of meth from Nazelrod, who was parked in his vehicle on scene.
Carver said Nazelrod was known to investigators as someone who previously distributed the drug in Amherst County and the Lynchburg area. While monitoring the situation the investigator observed Nazelrod was getting impatient and appeared ready to leave the parking lot, Carver said.
The officer approached the vehicle and arrested Nazelrod with the help of another deputy and retrieved substances in the vehicle that tested positive for meth, according to prosecutors’ evidence.
The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said Bridget Dawn Martin, a local woman facing a felony count of continuing a criminal enterprise of meth, 250 grams or more, is tied to Nazelrod’s case, according to Carver. The prosecutor said Thursday in court Martin received drugs from Nazelrod and Melvin Eugene Houston III to distribute on numerous occasions.
Martin, who according to court records faces seven other felony drug-related charges, is scheduled for a March 25 arraignment hearing in Amherst Circuit Court. The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office has said Houston is charged with one felony count of operating a criminal enterprise of meth, distribution of 250 grams or more. Houston still is awaiting a trial and is scheduled to next appear in Amherst Circuit Court for a pretrial motion hearing March 12, online court records show.
Carver said if Nazelrod’s case had gone to trial, Martin would have testified he supplied her 30 to 40 times with drugs to distribute from December 2018 to last February.
“This was a major drug conspiracy involving Amherst County and surrounding counties involving the defendant,” Carver said.
He said Martin received significant quantities of drugs from Nazelroad. “This is a multi-layer drug network for methamphetamine” with Nazelrod and Houston as the two top suppliers, Carver said.
One of Nazelrod’s charges had said the amount of drugs was in excess of 250 grams, but prosecutors amended it Thursday to in excess of 100 grams.
After convicting Nazelrod of both charges Garrett sent the matter to the April docket call, at which time a sentencing hearing will be set. Nazelrod remains in custody while awaiting sentencing.
