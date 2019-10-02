Lynchburg jail

Kevin Tyler Caldwell, 24, of Lynchburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 after being found unresponsive in a jail cell at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center. 

A 24-year-old man who was found unresponsive in a Lynchburg jail last week died of natural causes, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Tyler Kevin Caldwell, of Lynchburg, was discovered alone in a jail cell at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on the morning of Sept. 24, Lynchburg police and jail officials said at the time.

Caldwell was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke, Caldwell died of valvular heart disease.

Caldwell had been in custody since June 18 after being arrested for a probation violation, according to online jail records.

Richard Chumney covers breaking news and public safety for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547. 

