AMHERST -- A Ruckersville man accused of stealing from victims of the April 2018 tornado that devastated the Elon community in Amherst County pleaded guilty Wednesday to a count each of grand larceny and destruction of property.
Stephen Brock Wells Jr., 24, was convicted of grand larceny, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of destruction of property while prosecutors dropped three charges of trespassing, driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said there wasn't a plea agreement in the case.
"It was our office's intention to take it to a jury trial. It's a community issue," Carwile said at a hearing Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court, later adding: "It was a hard time for Amherst County."
Wells and Joshua Hugh Woodward, 35, also of Ruckersville, were arrested April 21, 2018, several days after a tornado ripped through the Elon community and destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.
According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Wells and Woodward were taken into custody after complaints about property theft from storm victims in the Nottaway Drive neighborhood, which experienced heavy devastation.
Woodward is charged with grand larceny, destruction of property and trespassing. He is scheduled to face a Sept. 26 jury trial in Amherst Circuit Court, records show.
Carwile said on April 21 two Amherst County Sheriff's deputies received a call of two subjects possibly stealing from tornado victims in the Nottaway Drive neighborhood. A resident of the street noticed two men on property owned by Gary and Leecy Fink that day, Carwile said.
The neighbor had been told by Gary Fink someone may be coming by that day and she called Fink to see if the two men there matched the description of who he was expecting, according to Carwile. When the description didn't fit, Fink said she should call police, and she did so, Carwile said.
When the deputies arrived, they looked at a vehicle Wells and Woodward were in and found a few grills, a few heaters, a child's bicycle, a box fan and a television belonging to the Fink family, Carwile said. The Finks did not give them permission to take the items and some items were in a recreational vehicle on the property, the prosecutor said.
At Wells' August 2018 preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court, one of the two officers, Deputy Erin Karajankovich, testified she responded to the street six days after the tornado on a report of two men going through a resident's belongings and putting them on a truck.
Karajankovich testified at the time she observed a tan vehicle the co-defendants had driven to the street with grills, a stove and a washing machine. She said in court they were trying to get discarded scrap metal.
She said at the preliminary hearing the co-defendants claimed a black man living in the area gave them permission to sort through items, but the only black male resident of the neighborhood later said he did not give such permission.
Days following the storm, the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office through social media encouraged residents not staying in storm-damaged homes to remove or secure belongings they intend to keep, and to place no trespassing signs to help deputies catch anyone stealing from vacated properties.
At a community meeting in Elon to help residents through the recovery process held a few days after the storm, Sen. Mark Peake, R-Lynchburg, encouraged residents to look out for anyone suspicious and report it to law enforcement, noting theft and looting often occur following such disasters.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been set for Wells, who is free on bond while awaiting that court date. After Amherst Circuit Judge Michael Garrett recused himself, a Bedford circuit judge presided over Wells' case Wednesday and will do so also for Woodward's trial in Amherst, Carwile said.
