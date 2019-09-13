An 18-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Lynchburg, police said.
Police have not released the man's name. He was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 2300 block of Carroll Avenue.
Police and firefighters responded to the crash around 9:24 p.m. Medics gave emergency care, but the man died at the scene, police said.
The driver and three other passengers had minor injuries.
Police ask anyone with information about this crash to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.