An 18-year-old man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night in Lynchburg, police said.

Police have not released the man's name. He was a passenger in a vehicle that crashed in the 2300 block of Carroll Avenue.

Police and firefighters responded to the crash around 9:24 p.m. Medics gave emergency care, but the man died at the scene, police said.

The driver and three other passengers had minor injuries.

Police ask anyone with information about this crash to call the Lynchburg Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (434) 455-6047.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

