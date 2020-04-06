Two children, ages 5 and 12, were injured in a shooting in Bedford County on Sunday night, according to a release from the Bedford County Sheriff's office.
Police arrested Ricky Blake, age 45, after responding, along with the county's Fire and Rescue units, to a shooting on Old Country Road at 7:02 p.m.
Blake has been charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of felonious malicious wounding and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Bedford Adult Detention Center without bond.
The two children were transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Their injuries appeared to be caused by broken window glass of the vehicle in which they were sitting at the time of the shooting, the release stated. Their conditions were not known Monday.
