Weather Alert

...SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN ROCKINGHAM...CASWELL...CHARLOTTE...CAMPBELL... PITTSYLVANIA...AND HALIFAX COUNTIES...THE CITY OF DANVILLE AND THE SOUTHWESTERN CITY OF LYNCHBURG... AT 145 PM EDT, SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EXTENDED FROM NEAR TIMBERLAKE THROUGH CLIMAX TO DRAPER. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 35 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH AND SMALL HAIL ARE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... LYNCHBURG... DANVILLE... EDEN... REIDSVILLE... SOUTH BOSTON... ALTAVISTA... AND WENTWORTH.