AMHERST - A Ruckersville man accused of stealing from victims of the April 2018 tornado that devastated portions of Amherst County did not appear for a jury trial scheduled for Wednesday.
Joshua Hugh Woodward, 36, is charged with grand larceny, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts of destruction of property and trespassing. He was released on bond and set to appear before a jury in Amherst Circuit Court on Wednesday but failed to show after an hour.
"I think we've been more than patient," Judge James Updike said. "It is my opinion waiting an hour is long enough."
Updike, who regularly presides in Bedford County and oversaw the case due to a conflict, issued a warrant for Woodward's arrest Wednesday. Woodward now faces an additional misdemeanor count of failure to appear in court and contempt, according to court records.
Woodward and Stephen Brock Wells Jr., 25, also of Ruckersville, were arrested April 21, 2018, several days after a tornado ripped through the Elon community and destroyed or damaged dozens of houses.
According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Wells and Woodward were taken into custody after complaints about property theft from storm victims in the Nottaway Drive neighborhood, which experienced heavy damage.
Wells was convicted in September 2019 of grand larceny, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of destruction of property while prosecutors dropped three charges of trespassing, driving with a revoked license and possession of marijuana.
Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile has said on April 21, 2018 two Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies received a call of two subjects possibly stealing from tornado victims in the Nottaway Drive neighborhood. A resident of the street noticed two men on property owned by Gary and Leecy Fink, who lost their previous home in the storm, Carwile said.
The neighbor had been told by Gary Fink someone may be coming by that day and she called Fink to see if the two men there matched the description of who he was expecting, according to Carwile. When the description didn’t fit, Fink said she should call police, and she did so, Carwile said.
When the deputies arrived, they looked at a vehicle Wells and Woodward were in and found a few grills, a few heaters, a child’s bicycle, a box fan and a television belonging to the Fink family, Carwile said. The Finks did not give them permission to take the items and some items were in a recreational vehicle on the property, the prosecutor has said.
At Wells’ August 2018 preliminary hearing in Amherst General District Court, one of the two officers, Deputy Erin Karajankovich, testified she responded to the street six days after the tornado on a report of two men going through a resident’s belongings and putting them on a truck.
Karajankovich testified at the time she observed a tan vehicle the co-defendants had driven to the street with grills, a stove and a washing machine. She said in court they were trying to get discarded scrap metal.
Wells has not yet been sentenced and is awaiting his next hearing in Amherst Circuit Court set for May 29, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.