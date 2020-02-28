A man is facing charges including larceny and abduction after an incident Friday in Elon.
Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies responded Friday to a report from a female that her car had been taken by a man with whom she had a professional relationship.
According to a news release from the Amherst County Sheriff's office, Albert Fields Jr. reportedly told the female victim that he had a firearm and made threats to harm himself.
The victim — who was not named in the release — was able to get out of the car and run to a nearby house and call 911 for help. She was unharmed.
Deputies soon found the car on Rt. 130 and took Fields — who was intoxicated — into custody, according to the release.
Fields is charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, abduction, driving without a driver’s license, DUI, and refusal of a breath test. He is being held without bond at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.
The Elon Elementary School was placed on a brief precautionary lock-down, which was lifted as soon as Fields was in custody.
— Ray Jarvis
