Majority of Virginia's coronavirus outbreaks are in long-term care facilities

Virginia has experienced nearly 100 coronavirus outbreaks, the majority of which have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to new data from the state health department.
Fifty-three of the state's 97 total outbreaks, according to the Virginia Department of Health, are in long-term care facilities, an issue Gov. Ralph Northam hopes a task force announced Friday will address.
In those facilities, there have been 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases — roughly 10% of the state's total 5,747 count as of Monday — and 34 deaths, the newly reported data shows.
There is a lag in that data, however. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico County, for example, has reported that 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening. A task force appointed by Northam on Friday will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks.
An outbreak is defined by VDH as an increase in the expected number of cases of a specific condition connected by people, place and time. For the coronavirus, a confirmed outbreak means at least two laboratory-confirmed cases.
Northern Virginia has the most of the 97 outbreaks in the state, followed by the Richmond region.
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported for the first time Monday that 467 confirmed COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized by the virus have been discharged.
The state health department does not report recovery statistics, health commissioner Norm Oliver said at a news briefing last week.
In addition to reporting the 5,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the state health department said 41,401 people have been tested, 903 have been hospitalized and 149 have died.
Locally, case numbers are as follows:
- Lynchburg: 33
- Amherst County: 10
- Appomattox County: 7
- Bedford County: 16
- Campbell County: 10
- Nelson County: 5
That's a total of 81 cases for those six localities, up from 19 on April 1.
Details from the Virginia Department of Health:
