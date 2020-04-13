Majority of Virginia's coronavirus outbreaks are in long-term care facilities

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EDT THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...WINDS 15 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH EXPECTED.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST
CENTRAL VIRGINIA, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA
AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA.

* WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM EDT TODAY.

* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BLACKSBURG HAS ISSUED A

* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
NORTHWESTERN APPOMATTOX COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF BUENA VISTA IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
CRAIG COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF SALEM IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
BOTETOURT COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF LYNCHBURG IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
ROANOKE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF LEXINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
THE CITY OF ROANOKE IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
BEDFORD COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
AMHERST COUNTY IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA...
FRANKLIN COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA...

* UNTIL 215 PM EDT MONDAY.

* AT 212 AM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE MINOR FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA.
UP TO TWO INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN.

* SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
ROANOKE...
LYNCHBURG...
SALEM...
VINTON...
LEXINGTON...
BUENA VISTA...
AND BEDFORD.

ADDITIONAL RAINFALL OF 1 TO 3 INCHES IS EXPECTED OVER THE AREA. THIS
ADDITIONAL RAIN WILL RESULT IN MINOR FLOODING.

THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VMI, THE SALEM FAIRGROUNDS,
THE NATIONAL D-DAY MEMORIAL, AND ROANOKE REGIONAL AIRPORT.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL
CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS
WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS.

WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO, PLEASE SEND YOUR REPORTS OF FLOODING,
INCLUDING MUDSLIDES OR FLOODED ROADS, TO THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BY CALLING TOLL FREE AT 1...8 6 6...2 1 5...4 3 2 4. REPORTS AND
PICTURES CAN ALSO BE SHARED ON THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
BLACKSBURG FACEBOOK PAGE AND ON TWITTER.

Majority of Virginia's coronavirus outbreaks are in long-term care facilities

  • 0
  • 1 min to read

Virginia has experienced nearly 100 coronavirus outbreaks, the majority of which have occurred in long-term care facilities, according to new data from the state health department.

Fifty-three of the state's 97 total outbreaks, according to the Virginia Department of Health, are in long-term care facilities, an issue Gov. Ralph Northam hopes a task force announced Friday will address.

In those facilities, there have been 554 confirmed COVID-19 cases — roughly 10% of the state's total 5,747 count as of Monday — and 34 deaths, the newly reported data shows. 

There is a lag in that data, however. Canterbury Health & Rehabilitation Center in Henrico County, for example, has reported that 42 residents had died in an outbreak at the skilled nursing facility by Saturday evening. A task force appointed by Northam on Friday will focus on preventing and containing COVID-19 cases in the facilities, which are susceptible to outbreaks.

An outbreak is defined by VDH as an increase in the expected number of cases of a specific condition connected by people, place and time. For the coronavirus, a confirmed outbreak means at least two laboratory-confirmed cases.

Northern Virginia has the most of the 97 outbreaks in the state, followed by the Richmond region.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reported for the first time Monday that 467 confirmed COVID-19 patients who had been hospitalized by the virus have been discharged.

The state health department does not report recovery statistics, health commissioner Norm Oliver said at a news briefing last week.

In addition to reporting the 5,747 confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday, the state health department said 41,401 people have been tested, 903 have been hospitalized and 149 have died.

Locally, case numbers are as follows:

  • Lynchburg: 33
  • Amherst County: 10
  • Appomattox County: 7
  • Bedford County: 16
  • Campbell County: 10
  • Nelson County: 5

That's a total of 81 cases for those six localities, up from 19 on April 1.

Details from the Virginia Department of Health:

