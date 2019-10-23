Amherst County officials are holding off for now on proceeding with an ordinance declaring the Scottish Inns in Madison Heights a spot blight property but want multiple health and building code concerns at the motel remedied.
Meanwhile, the motel’s owner and his attorney have indicated to the county they are looking to have the site vacated and all structures eventually torn down so a new motel or “other allowable structure” can be built as soon as financing, franchising or other arrangements permit, according to a spot blight abatement plan submitted to the county.
The county sent a Sept. 3 notice to Satya Narayan, of Narayan Properties, LLC, the owner, informing him of a preliminary determination of spot blight, defined in the letter as “any individual, commercial, industrial or residential structure or improvement that endangers the public’s health, safety or welfare” due to violating minimum health and safety standards.
County Administrator Dean Rodgers informed the Amherst County Board of Supervisors during its Oct. 15 meeting he was prepared to seek approval of advertising an ordinance for a public hearing in moving the spot blight determination forward but asked to forego that step until the Nov. 5 meeting. Rodgers said holding off gives him and County Attorney Michael Lockaby more time to work with Narayan and his attorney, David Hawkins, to come up with an abatement plan they can fulfill.
“Nobody wants to promise anything they are not sure they can fulfill and we want to make sure they can,” Rodgers said.
Rodgers said the motel, which is located on U.S. 29 Business in Madison Heights, has a history of repeated failed inspections and code violations. “These date back to 2013 and they continue to this day,” Rodgers told supervisors.
Recent inspections have found significant health code violations, he said, and a zoning requirement guests can’t stay there more than 30 days is many times ignored as occupants move from room to room. Rodgers said in one room the county found a daycare was operated for children at the facility and Amherst County Public Schools picks up children there to transport them to school.
Narayan in a previous interview disputed a daycare operated out of the motel.
In an Oct. 11 letter sent to Rodgers, Hawkins wrote the county “engaging in a rush to judgment” against a business entity that wants to demolish an aging structure and build something new and more modern sends the wrong message to the business community. “We do not agree that the alleged complaints of the county are valid, and will contest them in court if we are put in a position where we have no choice but to do that,” Hawkins wrote in the letter.
Hawkins wrote if the county passes a blight ordinance he is prepared to challenge it in court. His client purchased the property for $865,000 in 2008 and has invested nearly $1 million into it, according to the letter. Narayan wants to build a new business on the site but the process will take time, Hawkins’ letter states.
Rodgers said during the supervisors’ meeting almost every other day 911 calls are received for alleged drug and prostitution offenses at the motel. The influx of children and families staying there has led to in excess of $100,000 in departments working to address various cases, Rodgers said.
It is such a problem for families and children staying there longer than they are supposed to for the county’s department of social services that more than $100,000 is spent a year, Rodgers said.
“It is depressing property values in the area,” Rodgers said.
Neighboring businesses have complained of vandalism they believe comes from tenants living there, Rodgers said. The county could move forward with its own blight abatement plan that could include having the commissioner of the revenue initiate proceedings to revoke the motel’s business license and pursue demolishing the motel, according to a draft document.
Hawkins said to supervisors during the meeting, which Narayan attended, he and Narayan are making best efforts to come up with an agreement with the county “we can all live with.”
Hawkins wrote in a Sept. 24 letter to Rodgers that Narayan wants to be a good citizen and businessman and contribute to the Amherst community. He said the Narayan family has two convenience stores, a trucking business and a used car dealership in the county.
“Nobody has given them anything. They’ve worked for everything they’ve got,” Hawkins told supervisors, adding: “They’re responsible citizens. They employ 26 people in the community. They’ve been willing to to take risks.”
According to Hawkins’ letter and an abatement plan, the issues will be alleviated when the motel is completely vacated, demolition takes place and a potential new entity is created. “The realization that they’ve come to is what we’ve got to do is knock it down and build something new,” Hawkins said.
He said Narayan and his son are acting in good faith and want to do the right thing. Hawkins mentioned the lack of hotels in the county and how much of that economic activity goes to Lynchburg and a new motel can attract tax revenue and support other businesses.
“We need sidewalks. We need to make it look like Downtown Lynchburg,” Hawkins said. “We need to improve that area.”
If it doesn’t work out the county can “do what you need to do” with move forward with the blight ordinance, Hawkins said.
“We need people who are willing to take some risks, who are willing to do something like that,” Hawkins said of building anew there. “We just ask that you give us the opportunity to do it. If you want to come back and hammer us later, well you can always do that. That’s never off the table.”
Lockaby told supervisors deadlines would be monitored and working to achieve an abatement plan agreeable to the county and the business is a hopeful “win-win” outcome.
“I think this board is willing and county staff is willing to work with you,” Chairman Jimmy Ayers said to Hawkins. “But I think the citizens of this county and this community have dealt with this issue for a long, long time and it’s time for it come to a head and be dealt with properly. Something’s got to happen.”
Hawkins said he and the Narayans don’t disagree with that point.
“We’ve endured long enough and it has be corrected,” Ayers said.
