A Madison Heights man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to manufacturing a controlled substance and two firearm-related charges.
Earnest Eugene Cash, III, 23, was arrested in April and charged with one count each of manufacturing a controlled substance, distributing marijuana, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and having a weapon while in possession of drugs, according to court records. Judge Michael Garrett imposed a 14-year active sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said.
Another charge of manufacturing a controlled substance was dropped as part of a plea agreement, Carwile said. The sentence involved mandatory minimum terms due to Cash's previous convictions, Carwile said.
A joint task force of state and local law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence Cash was staying in when officers observed a safe being thrown from the home and the defendant attempting to escape from the roof, Carwile said. The safe had drugs inside, the prosecutor said.
A search of the residence found $22,000 in cash, methamphetamine, marijuana and a Glock firearm belonging to Cash, Carwile said.
Cash previously had been arrested in June 2018 and was charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and one count each of distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I or schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.
Amherst County Sheriff's deputies during that investigation seized several ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, hashish oils, firearms and $9,400 in cash, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said. Cash pleaded guilty to those charges in December 2018 and was given a six-month active jail sentence, court records show.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.