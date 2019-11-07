A Madison Heights man was sentenced to 14 years in prison after pleading guilty Wednesday to manufacturing a controlled substance and two firearm-related charges. 

Earnest Eugene Cash, III, 23, was arrested in April and charged with one count each of manufacturing a controlled substance, distributing marijuana, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and having a weapon while in possession of drugs, according to court records. Judge Michael Garrett imposed a 14-year active sentence during a hearing Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court, Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said. 

Another charge of manufacturing a controlled substance was dropped as part of a plea agreement, Carwile said. The sentence involved mandatory minimum terms due to Cash's previous convictions, Carwile said. 

A joint task force of state and local law enforcement executed a search warrant on a residence Cash was staying in when officers observed a safe being thrown from the home and the defendant attempting to escape from the roof, Carwile said. The safe had drugs inside, the prosecutor said. 

A search of the residence found $22,000 in cash, methamphetamine, marijuana and a Glock firearm belonging to Cash, Carwile said. 

Cash previously had been arrested in June 2018 and was charged with two counts of manufacturing a controlled substance and one count each of distribution of marijuana, possession of a firearm while possessing a schedule I or schedule II drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Amherst County Sheriff's deputies during that investigation seized several ounces of marijuana, methamphetamine, hashish oils, firearms and $9,400 in cash, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office has said. Cash pleaded guilty to those charges in December 2018 and was given a six-month active jail sentence, court records show. 

Reach Justin Faulconer at (434) 385-5551.

