A Madison Heights man died following a crash Friday in Montgomery County.
Virginia State Police are investigating the single-vehicle crash, which occurred at 10:19 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 124 mile marker.
Virginia State Police said a box truck was traveling south on I-81 when, according to witnesses, the driver's side front tire blew out. The driver, Mark A. Sprouse, 44, lost control and the truck ran off the left side of the highway, which then went through the guardrail and struck a rock embankment.
Sprouse died at the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
— Ray Jarvis