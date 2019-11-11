A Madison Heights man was arrested after an armed robbery Sunday night at a Lynchburg home, police said.
Devin Williams, 18, is charged with robbery, and further charges are pending, in connection with the incident in the 2000 block of Kingston Avenue, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.
Police responded at 11:20 p.m. Sunday to the home. A man had arrived there, brandished a firearm, demanded money and left with some property.
Officers found the suspect "a short time later," police said in a news release.
This incident is currently under active investigation. Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Duncan at (434) 455-6178 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, or submit a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
