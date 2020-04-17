An Amherst judge has ordered a Madison Heights man accused of killing his father to undergo evaluations for competency and sanity prior to standing trial.
Chris Hamilton Austin, 48, is charged with first-degree murder and using a firearm in commission of a felony in connection with the October 2019 shooting death of his father, John Austin, 83. He was arrested after Amherst County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at John Austin’s residence on Riverview Road in Madison Heights the afternoon of Oct. 1.
The elder Austin was found dead in the home from a gunshot wound. Chris Austin was taken into custody at the scene.
Mark Arthur, Chris Austin's attorney, has said his client acted in self-defense. In a motion seeking the competency and sanity evaluations, which Amherst Circuit Court Judge Michael Garrett granted Monday, Arthur wrote he is concerned Austin “lacks capacity to comprehend the proceedings against him.”
The motion states Chris Austin possibly was taking Risperdal, an antipsychotic drug, and the defense’s concern involving his mental status at the time of the killing and possible post-traumatic stress disorder “add to counsel’s concern over the defendant’s current level of competency.”
A two-day jury trial set to begin June 15 in Amherst Circuit Court was delayed to a future date during a hearing Thursday. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Amber Drumheller said the Virginia Institute of Law, Psychiatry and Public Policy, which is conducting the evaluations, cannot do so by the June 15 trial date because of the effects from the coronavirus pandemic. Arthur did not object to Garrett releasing the pool of potential jurors from the two trial days in June.
Garrett scheduled a July 13 hearing for the purpose of reviewing where the evaluations stand and scheduling further proceedings.
Meanwhile, Nelson attorney Heather Goodwin recently was appointed as Austin’s co-counsel. Austin remains in custody of the Blue Ridge Regional Jail while awaiting court proceedings.
