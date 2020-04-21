A Lynchburg-area child who has tested positive for coronavirus was in contact with other children, according to the director of the Madison Heights daycare the child attends.
According to a Monday message sent to parents of children who attend Caterpillar Clubhouse in Madison Heights, the Lynchburg Health Department reported the positive diagnosis to the daycare center on Monday and that the child had been at the facility on April 17 and “potentially had direct exposure with other children.”
The daycare has four locations, normally serves around 750 students and has over 135 employees.
As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Virginia Department of Health had confirmed 9,451 cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 43 of which were in Lynchburg and 10 in Amherst County. Statewide about 1% of cases of COVID-19 have occurred in children age 9 or younger, according to the health department.
Shelly Hunt, owner of the Madison Heights Caterpillar Clubhouse, said the children and staff who had direct contact with the child were advised by the Lynchburg Health Department to quarantine at home for 14 days. Hunt said Tuesday she could not confirm how many staff members and children were in quarantine.
Hunt said the facility is going to remain open. All classrooms, with the exception of the toddler class, will operate as normal. The toddler class is closed until May 1, and the center is implementing additional disinfecting and cleaning plans throughout the facility, Hunt said.
Hunt said children at the facility are separated into the same groups daily, so staff were quickly able to identify who had been in contact with the child. The message said the child was in the toddler room, but the child’s siblings were in the 2-year-old and 3-year-old classrooms on Friday and half of the day Monday.
Though the daycare is located in Amherst County, Hunt said they serve families from “all over,” and the positive case was a Lynchburg resident.
“We are working closely with the Lynchburg health department and following their guidelines,” Hunt said. “Our staff and our children are our utmost priority and we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe.”
Kim Foster, population health community coordinator for the Central Virginia Health District, said positive cases of COVID-19 come to the health department from the testing facility and a case investigation is opened for each.
Foster said the health department's case worker determined the child had been in contact with the daycare facility and notified it of the positive result. Foster said the health department is unable to mandate any operational changes to the daycare, but has advised the daycare of VDH and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Foster said she recommends all parents and families continue to take precautions and follow CDC health and hygiene recommendations.
