The city of Lynchburg is canceling plans to give long-awaited across the board raises to municipal employees and could be forced to slash about $2 million in funding for local schools as the coronavirus pandemic threatens to sap millions from city coffers.
The Hill City is likely to lose nearly $6.5 million in local taxes and fees in the next fiscal year as economic activity slows in response to the fast-spreading virus, according to Chief Finance Officer Donna Witt, who presented revised revenue projections to Lynchburg City Council on Tuesday.
The blow to the local economy has forced city management to rebalance the proposed budget for next fiscal year, which begins July 1. The most dramatic change in the new budget is the elimination of nearly $3 million set aside for raises for city employees — a highly anticipated step several years in the making.
“It breaks my heart," City Manager Bonnie Svrcek said of the decision.
The remaining deficit is made up by more than $1 million in federal aid as part of the coronavirus rescue and by cutting $700,000 in funding for Lynchburg City Schools, $1.2 million for long-term education projects, and more than $400,000 set aside for a handful of new positions and minor city services.
The proposed cuts still need to be approved by council, which is expected to formally vote on the budget in mid-May. On Tuesday, council members appeared to concede the need to cancel planned raises; but some, including Ward II council member Sterling Wilder, said they were concerned about the scale of the cuts to education and want to discuss it further in the coming weeks.
Mayor Treney Tweedy said council is likely to adopt the proposal to eliminate raises. She said she is committed to revisiting the issue when the pandemic subsides.
“We need our city employees to understand that investing in their salaries and paying them what we believe they’re worth is important to council,” Tweedy said. “It’s off for right now but it was put on the list for future consideration.”
Witt said the revised revenue projections assume the brunt of the economic downturn will occur this summer. For example, sales tax revenue — one of the largest local funding sources available to the city — is expected to drop $612,193 or 15% in the first quarter but only $133,228 or 3% in the second quarter.
The new revenue projections are based on tentative plans recently outlined by President Donald Trump and Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to gradually relax social distancing guidelines and to allow non-essential businesses to reopen by late summer or early fall. Consumer spending is not expected to return to “normal” levels until sometime in the first half of 2021, according to Witt.
“We’re thinking towards the end of September things are really going to start opening back up,” Witt said.
The projections, which Witt warned could change in the coming weeks and months, do not take into account widespread concerns by health officials that a second wave of the coronavirus is likely to occur in the fall and winter.
On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned in an interview with the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. that a renewed spike in infections could overwhelm the nation’s hospitals if countermeasures are not put in place.
Witt said the city will extend hiring and spending freezes through the end of September to help keep expenditures down. If revenues do not begin to stabilize by early fall, Witt said, the city will consider furloughing full-time employees. Earlier this month, the city announced nearly 50 part-time employees had been furloughed.
Ward III council member Jeff Helgeson proposed immediately furloughing Lynchburg City School administrators to help offset revenue losses, suggesting the positions were unnecessary. He said the council should consider following the lead of the University of Virginia Medical Center, which announced this week that it plans to furlough some employees and cut salaries for others.
In a rare public rebuke of a sitting council member, Svrcek said she took offense at Helgeson’s suggestion that there are wasted taxpayer dollars in the proposed budget.
“For years, city departments have been working at the margins from top to bottom and if there were fat in this budget you would have cut it by now,” Svrcek, who plans to retire this year, said. “I don't believe that we have a fat budget, to say the least.”
In a tense exchange, Tweedy said Helgeson was wrong to equate municipal government to a health system, calling it an apples to oranges comparison. She accused Helgeson, who is up for reelection next month, of pandering to people “who just want to hear something that tickles their ears.”
“You need supervising administrative folks to run departments,” Tweedy said. “So, that to me is not even a topic of conversation. It sounds good to some ears but it’s not reality.”
The proposed cuts were largely met with resigned acceptance by community leaders Tuesday and Wednesday.
In a statement, the Lynchburg Firefighters Association, a local firefighters union which has lobbied for increased funding for the Lynchburg Fire Department, called the elimination of raises a “sound decision.”
“We can accept this as a temporary solution to stabilize the financial impact COVID-19 has had on our community, but we urge city council to adopt a resolution barring the furlough of operational employees deemed essential,” Martin J. Misjuns, the director of the group’s political action committee, said in the statement.
Michael Gillette, the chairman of the Task Force on the Future of PreK‐12 Education and Beyond, which is set to lose $1.2 million for long-term education projects as part of the cuts, lamented the situation but said council was acting prudently amid the dramatic loss in revenue.
“It's never easy to cut funding for important projects and in that sense, it is disappointing,” Gillette, a former Lynchburg mayor, said. “But it's based on a perfectly reasonable analysis and the task force will plow ahead and do what it can do even without that money.”
Lynchburg City Council is scheduled to reconvene budget discussion on May 5. A formal vote on the budget is expected to take place as soon as May 12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.