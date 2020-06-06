Monday was scheduled to be the first day of camp at Kum-Ba-Yah this summer.
Since campers cannot gather in person as planned, organizers at the camp located off Boonsboro Road in Lynchburg have been working to find other ways to connect supporters, campers and friends of the camp during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, the camp will hold a virtual campfire at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook that will feature a singalong with Charles Watson, the camp’s song leader, games, a s’mores-making tutorial and a lesson on how to safely build a campfire by KBY staff.
Participants will receive a box of s'more supplies which includes chocolate bars, graham crackers and marshmallows, Camp Kum-Ba-Yah T-shirts and songbooks, a camp sticker and instructions for joining the virtual campfire.
The virtual community campfire will bring campers together for a festive kick off to summer on what would have been the first day of 2020 summer camp, Margie Lippard, executive director of Kum-ba-yah, said.
“Through this celebratory virtual Facebook event, KBY hopes campers can connect with one another and to camp traditions they have all come to love,” she said.
Emily Crowder, a Kum-Ba-Yah board member and camper parent who is helping to set up the event on Monday, said the cost for the online event is $25, with the money serving as a donation to the camp.
“When people make a donation, it's more than a ticket to the community campfire event,” she said. “It's a gift that will help sustain Camp Kum-Ba-Yah until we can safely welcome Central Virginia's children and families back to our woods in person.”
She said the camp’s mission is as vital as ever: To serve emerging social needs through engaging children, families and community in meaningful outdoor experiences.
“The Community Campfire is part of how we're delivering on our mission in the current crisis, and donations made through the event will help us continue to meet the needs of children and families in our community,” she said.
As of Wednesday, the camp had received sponsorships from the UPS Store, Food Lion and Kroger, and 71 tickets had been sold.
Crowder said she hopes the event will be an evening of fun, community spirit and connection for everyone participating.
“The reason I'm so excited about this virtual event is that my kids love going to Camp Kum-Ba-Yah, and all through the year as they're waiting for summer and their chance to get back to camp, they sing the songs, talk about their favorite counselors and remind us very proudly of the camper awards they've received,” Crowder said. “They keep Camp Kum-Ba-Yah alive in their memories until they can get back there again.”
To ensure the safety and well-being of campers, their families and staff, KBY is canceling traditional summer camp; however, Lippard said staff is developing other programs that will soon be finalized.
These include plans to open the KinderWoods area, a two-acre nature play space for children, and the woods and trail areas to “Keeper of the Woods” members.
Keepers of the Woods members are individuals who share a passion for the outdoors and are supporters of KBY, Lippard said.
“We are also working with multiple nonprofit agencies to plan on their staff and small groups of children visiting Camp Kum-Ba-Yah,” she said. “COVID-19 safety guidelines will be posted for all visitors and guests who visit camp. Finally, we are expanding our virtual nature offerings.”
KBY will offer gardening and arts and crafts videos on social media and on its website. Over the summer, the camp hopes to expand the online programs to include virtual hikes and environmental topics. It has also been posting links to virtual tours to national parks and museums.
This year will be different for the camp in that the programs will not look the same as they have for the last 70 years. But Crowder doesn’t want her kids to lose their connection to the camp because of the pandemic.
“I want them to have a chance to sing their silly songs, see their favorite counselors, and roast marshmallows in their Kum-Ba-Yah T-shirts,” Crowder said. “It's not the same, but it's still special and will help them stay connected to the camp community they love so much.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.