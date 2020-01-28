A Lynchburg woman was killed early Monday morning in a car accident in Appomattox County.

According to a news release from the Virginia State Police, Marth Giles, 43, was traveling in the 7700 block of Redhouse Road about 1:50 a.m. when her 1998 Toyota Camry crossed the center yellow line and collided with a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the opposite direction. 

Giles was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

The condition the driver of the Silverado was not released, and they were not identified.

The accident remains under investigation by Trooper M.A. Wilkinson.

