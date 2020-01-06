In Peaks View Park, down the Ivy Creek Trail, a cluster of ash trees sat just off the asphalt footpath. Though the trees around them were intact and healthy, the bark of the ash trees was falling away in patches, revealing a network of grooves eaten into the wood.
Lynchburg Urban Forester Sarah Hagan stood at the trunk of the tree on a December morning, camo baseball cap pulled low over her eyes. With a rubber mallet, she hit the tree solidly, producing a hollow crack as the mallet met the bark.
"You can tell just by sounding them," Hagan said. "Something is definitely going to have to be done."
The ash trees are all dead, just like many others around the city, victims of the same blight that has killed hundreds of millions of ash trees across the country.
The emerald ash borer is an exotic beetle that was discovered in southeastern Michigan in Detroit in the summer of 2002. Since then, it has been found in more than 35 states. It is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees and is continuing to spread. Although the adult beetles nibble on ash foliage but cause little damage, the larvae they leave behind feed on the inner bark of ash trees, disrupting the tree's ability to transport water and nutrients.
It's the larvae that eat the grooves into the wood, and cause the eventual death of the tree's foliage and dropping branches.
Eventually, said Hagan, the whole tree starts to go. The emerald ash borer first was found in Lynchburg around 2017, and she said Lynchburg is now in the "big flush," with ash trees around the city starting to die and break down.
"It's very sad," Hagan said. "A lot of the people that I talk to are calling the ash basically on the brink of extinction."
Hagan, 32, was hired as Lynchburg's urban forester in September after her longtime predecessor, Klaus Schreiber, retired in April. Handling the spread of the emerald ash borer, and treatment or removal of the diseased trees, is just one of her many city duties.
As urban forester, Hagan is responsible for creating a planting plan, coordinating with the volunteer tree stewards, caring for all city trees and administering the contract with Asplundh Tree Expert Company, which specializes in tree pruning and vegetation management for the city.
Lynchburg Deputy Public Works Director Clay Simmons called the urban forester one of the critical roles in Lynchburg. Simmons is responsible for helping to oversee Hagan's work, and said a city with a large planted city treescape, as well as countless native or wild trees, means Hagan has a lot of ground to cover.
With more than 11,000 street trees in the city inventory, the urban forester monitors and oversees care, coordinates pruning or removals and coordinates with other city utilities.
The city plants several hundred trees a year, Simmons said, and Hagan is responsible for picking out the species and creating an environment where they can be successful.
"We are extra proud to have someone like Sarah here," Simmons said. "Aside from being a great individual, she is extra talented, has picked up very nicely with what the program is here and is already taking steps to move the program forward."
Hagan came to Lynchburg from Staunton, where she was working with the Virginia Department of Forestry.
"We were able to steal her away from that to come here and work with us," Simmons said. "We couldn't be happier."
Born and raised in Botetourt County, Hagan earned her bachelor's in biology at the University of Mary Washington, and earned her master's degree in environmental management, with a focus on forest resource management, from Duke University.
Hagan said her work is about providing the ultimate benefit, whether it's to the environment, to society or to the economy.
"Trees provide so many benefits that we don't even realize going about our day-to-day life," Hagan said. "You don't realize the tree in your front yard is helping reduce stress, is helping to clean the air, is helping to reduce the cost of heating ... that's what urban forestry is, managing for all the best impacts I can have for everyone in this city."
In Peaks View Park, Hagan and Parks Operation Coordinator Jerry Whitmore piled into the public works truck, a white Dodge Ram 1500 with Lynchburg's insignia emblazoned on the side. Hagan had to use the rubber handle on the driver side to haul herself behind the wheel.
"I'm the shortest in the office," Hagan said, laughing. "And I got the truck without the runners."
It was Whitmore's idea to go take a look at the crop of ash trees in the park, every one of them dead and already beginning to decay.
"It's like a graveyard," Whitmore said. He has noticed the effects of the emerald ash borer all around the city parks, but particularly where there are high concentrations of ash trees, like Percival's Island and the James River Heritage Trail.
The trees can be a threat to people and structures in the parks, especially as they begin to drop branches and limbs. It will affect private residents with ash trees on their property, and ash that sit in the right-of-way threatens to drop branches in streets or on houses.
Once residents identify an ash tree, and if it is in a location where it could pose a danger, the tree can be treated if there is at least 70% of its canopy left come springtime. Re-treatment is necessary every one to three years. The Virginia Department of Forestry currently offers a 50/50 cost-share program for the treatment of ash trees threatened by emerald ash borer.
"I’m hoping that folks will read this and look up," Hagan said. "I've driven around some of these neighborhoods and seen some ash in dire straits. If you are not a forester, you wouldn’t necessarily know. I want to be able to educate people."
Though she has only been in her position for a little over four months, Whitmore said Hagan is picking it up fast.
“I have been getting the lay of the land, and figuring out what I would like to create," Hagan said. "I think my predecessor had his idea of what his program was, and I think we all have to create the program that we want.”
Among these goals is updating the street tree inventory, and making sure that everything in the database is mapped. As new blood, Hagan hopes to bring in new technology and ways of thinking to the office.
On Floyd Street, three city blocks are seeing the effects of devastation from the emerald ash borer. About 36 trees have to be removed from their tree lawns, the plots of grass where they grow beside the sidewalk. Hagan watched the Asplundh team navigating its orange bucket truck, using a hydraulic saw to piece down the tree, branch by branch.
“It’s a gut punch every time a tree comes down, whether it's because we’re building something, it just got mutilated, emerald ash borer or sidewalk is conflicting with root system," Hagan said. "I would rather try to preserve it. But I'm also a forester, I'm practical, I understand we’re in the city, and not every tree can survive.”
Though it's a big one, Hagan said she is looking forward to the task ahead. Every day that she goes out, she finds a new neighborhood, new street trees and new pieces of the Lynchburg landscape to be plotted and cared for.
"I changed my mind a gazillion times, but once I got onto this path, I knew this is something that I will enjoy doing," Hagan said. "There are so many distinct aspects of forestry, whether you’re in the pine plantations, in the woods of Wise County or in the streets of Lynchburg, it’s all forestry."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.