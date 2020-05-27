Hundreds of trees have been taken down throughout the Lynchburg area in the last several years as the emerald ash borer blight sweeps the city. On Wednesday, the city began its first batch of treatments to nine historic ash trees, hoping to preserve them for years to come.
Currently a Virginia hotspot for the emerald ash borer, the wood-boring beetle was first detected in Lynchburg in 2017.
The emerald ash borer is an exotic beetle discovered in Detroit in the summer of 2002. Since then, it has been found in more than 35 states. It is responsible for destroying millions of ash trees and is continuing to spread.
Without treatment, an infested tree faces a 99.9% chance of death. The beetle has forced ash trees to the brink of extinction.
Through a cost sharing program with the Virginia Department of Forestry, Sarah Hagan, the Lynchburg urban forester, has initiated treatments for ash trees in Miller Park, Old City Cemetery and along the Blackwater Creek Bike Trail.
Wednesday morning at a stand of ash trees at the southern tip of Miller Park, Jonathan Sledge, owner of tree service company Above Ground Tree & Landscape, and his plant healthcare technician, Lacy Clay, drilled 16 holes into the base of a tree.
With a full, green canopy, and grey-brown bark largely untouched on its surface, Hagan said it was a wonder these trees were still so healthy. If left untreated, in a few years they would likely succumb.
The city hired Sledge, a local arborist, to treat the ash trees, what Hagan called an exciting “state, municipal, private partnership.”
For the past three years, Sledge said he has treated about 100 ash trees throughout the Lynchburg area, many for private landowners, but most notably a massive ash tree in the Appomattox Court House National Historical Park.
“It’s getting to that point where if you find one that’s nice, you’re lucky. We see so many dead ones now,” Sledge said. “We’ve got so many in Miller Park, it would be a shame to start losing them left and right.”
Sledge called the treatment a “tree IV,” and after drilling the holes to tap into the sapwood, he and Clay injected the trunk with chemicals designed to kill the pests. Trees must be re-treated every two years.
B.J. Butler, an area forester with the Virginia Department of Forestry, said the department’s cost share program was available to individual landowners and organizations, and the program could cover up to 50% of the cost of treatment — not to exceed $1,250 in cost share payments per landowner or $5,000 in cost share payments per organization.
Butler said the emerald ash borer has certainly made his job “more interesting,” and when walking through the woods he stays on the lookout for dead ash trees. With brittle, breakable wood, they are always at risk of falling, and lost limbs and branches can be dangerous.
Too many people don’t know what’s happening until their tree is already dead, Butler said. He urged landowners to act quickly, before it is too late to reverse the effects of the blight.
The first round of treatment on the nine city trees will cost about $4,000, with up to $2,000 covered by the cost share, Hagan said.
She added tree removal likely would be even more expensive than the treatment.
The trees treated Wednesday were more than 100 years old, and Hagan said it was crucial to protect these parts of the city — such as Miller Park, the city's winding trail system and Old City Cemetery — areas that are well-loved and highly trafficked.
Even on a drizzly morning, for example, city residents escaped to the park to enjoy the outdoors, utilizing the playground and walking trails of Miller Park.
Lynchburg's first public park, with a nearly 160-year history, Miller Park and its trees are iconic fixtures in the city.
The five trees being treated on the grassy slope stood in the footprint of the old Lynchburg zoo, which was closed in 1921. Hagan said it was hard to picture it now, but even harder to imagine the area without the towering trees that define so much of the park.
As always, Hagan urged people to “look up” and identify the ash trees in their yards or on their property. Signs of infestation by the emerald ash borer include tree canopy dying back, bark cracks and the premature yellowing of foliage.
If they're lucky, Hagan said, like the trees being treated at the park, something still can be done.
