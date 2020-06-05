Coronavirus molecule image

The city of Lynchburg will offer free COVID-19 testing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at the Community Access Network, located at 800 5th Street.

Drive-thru and walk-up testing will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. No insurance is required. Testing will be available for adults and children ages 4 to 17. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Parents and/or guardians seeking to have children ages 4 and older tested must utilize the walk-in testing. 

People wishing to receive tests must bring a form of identification (a driver's license, voter registration card, student ID, work ID, etc.).

Anyone seeking a test is asked to wear a face covering, maintain social distancing and follow all crowd and traffic control directives when entering and exiting the testing site to ensure the safety and well-being of everyone. 

Testing is made possible via a collaboration with the Community Access Network, the city of Lynchburg and the Virginia Department of Health. 

