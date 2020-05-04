Property owners in the Hill City will have more time to pay local real estate taxes before facing late fees because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lynchburg City Council unanimously voted last week to defer the 10% penalty assessed on late payments due May 15 until after June 30, giving homeowners and struggling businesses a short reprieve amid the economic downturn brought on by the virus.
"If there's anything we can do to contribute to the solution of reviving the vitality and life of our businesses ... I think we should do it," at-large council member Randy Nelson said before voting in favor of the proposal Tuesday.
The deferral was championed by Ward IV council member Turner Perrow, who called it a “goodwill gesture” to home and business owners facing an uncertain economic outlook.
“It's something the city can do without jeopardizing an enormous amount of funds,” Perrow said.
The seven member body approved the deferral against the recommendation of the city’s financial services department, which warned delaying the penalty could present cash flow issues for the city.
“Due to the uncertainty regarding the impact of COVID-19 on the payment of taxes, staff does not recommend deferring the payment of penalty for this period of time,” Chief Finance Officer Donna Witt told council members.
Last year, the city collected $1.2 million in real estate tax payments for taxes due May 15, 2019. The city also assessed more than $140,000 in penalties, of which only about $60,000 was collected by June 30, according to Witt.
Witt said she was concerned deferring the penalty could incentive property owners who currently are able to pay the tax to withhold their payments until next fiscal year.
According to revenue projections presented to council last month, the city is likely to lose approximately $5 million in local taxes and fees this fiscal year, which ends on June 30. The penalty deferral is likely to widen that shortfall, though it is currently unknown exactly how many property owners will take advantage of the program.
“It depends on how many people [wait to pay], and how long they wait to pay,” Witt said.
Though council approved delaying the penalty, interest will still accrue on taxes not paid by May 15. Interest on late real estate tax payments in Lynchburg accrue at an annual rate of 10% until the payment is made, according to Witt.
Ward III council member Jeff Helgeson proposed waiving interest entirely in addition to deferring the penalty, calling the rate "exorbitant."
Nelson, however, argued doing so would be the equivalent of the city providing an interest free, taxpayer-backed loan to businesses.
“I don’t believe the city taxpayers as a whole should be financing anybody’s enterprise,” Nelson said.
Lynchburg City Council will reconvene Tuesday to continue budget discussion for the 2021 fiscal year. Council members also are slated to discuss the financial and operating structure for refuse collection. The meeting begins at 4 p.m. and will be streamed online at Lynchburgva.gov.
