A 15-year-old has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder and other crimes in connection with a late 2019 shooting.
Devon Corleogne Bailey, of Lynchburg, was arrested the night of Dec. 28, according to information from the Lynchburg Police Department. He is charged with murder in the death of 31-year-old Darius Saunders Jr., as well as robbery, conspiring to commit robbery, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon and two counts of using a firearm in a felony. Previously unnamed by police and prosecutors, Bailey's name and charges were revealed Monday when he was indicted.
Bailey was messaging Mario Antwan Smith, 19, the day before the shooting about planning a robbery, according to evidence previously introduced in court. The two talked about having guns to point at a future victim and having a gun and marijuana to sell.
Smith is in jail on charges of conspiracy to commit robbery and is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in Lynchburg General District Court later this month. That probable cause hearing will include Dakota Daquan Scott, 26, who’s been charged with felony murder, robbery and conspiring to commit robbery in Saunders’ death.
Officers found Bailey with a gunshot wound to the arm outside a Maple Street house, according to court documents. He initially told police he went to a residence on Gum Street to buy marijuana, but the other man instead tried to rob him once he entered into an apartment. Bailey told police different versions of how he took a revolver from the man, later identified as Saunders, and shot both Saunders and himself.
Saunders was found lying in the open doorway to 621 Gum St., dead of a gunshot wound to the chest and with several cellphones and a bag of what police believed to be marijuana nearby.
Bailey initially was charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony, but Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison upgraded the murder charge and added additional crimes to the list of indictments presented Monday.
Court records indicate a Lynchburg grand jury found there was enough evidence in the case to proceed, and Bailey is scheduled for a jury trial on May 21. He’s being held at the Lynchburg Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
