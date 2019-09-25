A Lynchburg store was robbed Tuesday night, police said.

At 11:37 p.m., police officers responded to the Oakley Market at 477 Oakley Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.

A man had said he had a gun and demanded money. He got cash and ran away. He was described as wearing a face covering, black hoodie, gray beanie and black pants, according to a police news release.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Contact Matt Busse at (434) 385-5534 or mbusse@newsadvance.com.

