A Lynchburg store was robbed Tuesday night, police said.
At 11:37 p.m., police officers responded to the Oakley Market at 477 Oakley Avenue for a report of an armed robbery.
A man had said he had a gun and demanded money. He got cash and ran away. He was described as wearing a face covering, black hoodie, gray beanie and black pants, according to a police news release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.