A Lynchburg man charged with malicious wounding from a stabbing last month was denied bond Thursday.
Antonio O’Shea Smith, 48, was arrested June 18 after a nighttime stabbing reported on the 1110 block of Buchanan Street, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department at the time.
In opposing bond for Smith at a hearing in Lynchburg General District Court, prosecutor Jessica Vormwald brought up his lengthy criminal history, including a total of seven assault and battery charges.
The victim’s injuries, which included a laceration to the eyebrow and a wound on his back, indicated there was “a knife fight of some kind,” she said. When Smith was arrested, she said his shirt was smeared with blood.
Smith’s attorney, Mark Arthur, said his client would be living with his mother and would be able to return to his job. He added Smith has been in jail for a month.
General District Court Judge Stephanie Maddox found that the presumption against bond because of his charge hadn’t been rebutted and denied bond for him.
He remains in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7.
