A Lynchburg man facing charges from a December shooting was denied bond Monday.
Eric Lamont Thompson, 32, was arrested Jan. 7 and charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting in a public place, reckless handling of a firearm and possessing a firearm as a violent felon.
He was charged Dec. 8, when prosecutor Kelsey Brown said he and another man at Champions got into a “screaming match” which then moved to a Waffle House restaurant.
She said Thompson exited the Waffle House, got into a car and shot at the other man. Thompson’s charges indicate no one was injured, but Brown said the restaurant was occupied at the time and struck by bullets.
At Thompson’s bond hearing, Brown said the incident was caught on two surveillance cameras and witnesses at the scene identified Thompson.
The other man is identified in court documents as Aaron Rashawd Slaughter.
Ross Sanzone, Thompson’s attorney, said in court his client is a full-time student studying welding and would live with his girlfriend if released.
In asking the court to deny bond, Brown said Thompson is an 11-time convicted felon who recently finished serving a sentence on drug distribution and firearm charges and should’ve been on supervised probation at the time of the shooting. She questioned Thompson about his tattoos and his history as a gang member.
Thompson said he was in a gang in the past but left it while incarcerated.
“He is by all accounts still a member of the Crips,” Brown told General District Court Judge Stephanie Maddox.
Maddox considered Thompson’s recent incarceration and an assessment indicating he’s a high risk to the community if released before trial. She denied his request for bond.
Thompson is being held in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center awaiting a March 10 preliminary hearing.
