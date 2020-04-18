Crime in the Hill City has plummeted by more than a third and jail bookings have started to decline as the coronavirus pandemic clears city streets, closes businesses and upends much of daily life.
According to records provided by the Lynchburg Police Department, violent crime in March dropped by nearly 40% over February, though there has been an uptick in the number of domestic violence-related calls.
Meanwhile, property crime, including robberies and larcenies, are down by half — a phenomenon Lynchburg Police Chief Ryan Zuidema attributed to pleas from health officials urging residents to stay at home.
“COVID-19 is something that affects everybody, including criminals,” Zuidema said. “And I would imagine that some of them are a little more leery of being out there in the public during all this.”
As a result, fewer people are being taken to jail, according to Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority rosters.
The dramatic fall in crime is part of a larger national trend in which criminal activity has slowed in response to growing numbers of coronavirus cases and sweeping lockdown orders imposed by state governors. Earlier this month, a USA TODAY analysis found that crime has tapered off in several of the country’s largest cities, including Virginia Beach and Baltimore.
Locally, the decrease has translated to a 23% drop in arrests. Throughout February, Lynchburg police averaged a little more than 13 arrests per day. But in March that number fell to fewer than 10 per day. On the last day of the month, police logged just three arrests.
Virginia Secretary of Public Safety Brian Moran has asked law enforcement agencies in the state to avoid arrests when possible to help slow the spread of the disease among police departments and jails.
Zuidema said he has not explicitly instructed officers to limit the number of people they take into custody but he noted officers have wide discretion to issue court summonses as opposed to arrests, depending on the severity of the crime.
“We need to make sure that our criminals don't think this is open season in Lynchburg,” Zuidema said.
Police have taken steps to keep the officers still working on the streets healthy. Each of Lynchburg’s more than 140 officers are equipped with gloves, masks and eye protection and they are required to undergo temperature checks when reporting for duty everyday.
Emergency dispatchers also have begun screening 911 callers for symptoms of the disease to relay to responding officers. Some calls are being handled over the phone instead of in-person and the department plans to roll out a new digital system where citizens can report crimes online.
On Tuesday, the department announced an officer has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the first case among the law enforcement officials in the region. Since the start of the pandemic, around 10 department employees who either traveled to hot spots or came in contact with people suspected of having the disease have also been quarantined, Zuidema said.
In the event an outbreak sidelines a large number of officers, emergency contingency plans call for detectives and other investigators to be reassigned to patrol duties.
***
The coronavirus pandemic has helped stem the flow of people entering incarceration, but area jails are still teeming with inmates.
The typical flow of criminal cases — and the flow of people entering and leaving jails — has been interrupted by emergency orders putting many of them on pause.
Following a March 16 order from the Virginia Supreme Court postponing all but “emergency” or “urgent” criminal matters, Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said the only criminal cases heard in the city’s three courthouses have been for defendants who are in custody, including bond hearings and plea hearings for people who have “substantially served his or her sentence.”
Trials and preliminary hearings in the Lynchburg Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court are still happening, and Harrison said she’s handling as many of those as she can to minimize the risk of disease spreading to her employees. Attorneys in her office are working rotating weekly shifts, with one attorney assigned to each of the three courthouses.
Many defendants in custody whose cases were continued because of the order, which is set to expire April 26 barring another extension, have sought bond or worked out a bond agreement with Harrison’s office, she said.
“Since we are unable to determine when we will start having trials again, we gave a bond to anyone who had substantially served the period of incarceration that we believe the court will ultimately impose should the defendant be found guilty,” she said via email. “We do not agree to bond for defendants whose release poses an unreasonable danger to himself or to the public or if the defendant is a flight risk.”
Harrison said she also sent a letter to area magistrates, who make initial determinations for bond when people are arrested, agreeing to eliminate secured bond requirements for people who have been arrested while on probation, on bond for another charge or with a felony criminal history. Magistrates can still set a cash bond or deny bond if they find someone is a danger to themselves, the community or is a flight risk.
***
With increased opportunities for bond and fewer arrests, local jails are seeing a modest decrease in their population counts.
According to a roster of inmates the authority makes available online, there were 1,211 inmates across the five Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority facilities as Friday — 115% of their rated capacity by the DOC. Tim Trent, administrator for the authority, said the jails were holding an average of about 1,350 inmates prior to the coronavirus having a significant impact on business as usual.
The authority’s jails primarily house people facing charges in Lynchburg and the counties of Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Halifax.
Trent said one inmate and several authority employees have all tested negative for COVID-19. Anyone entering or leaving the jails is screened, and reporting dates for people sentenced to serve weekend sentences were postponed 90 days starting mid-March. Visitors have been prohibited since March 16, but inmates are allotted two free calls per week.
The Virginia Department of Corrections reported 62 people in prison have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday. Out of those, one person has died and six prisoners who've tested positive for the disease are in hospitals. None of those cases are in facilities near Lynchburg. Last week, Governor Ralph Northam called for the release of prisoners with a year or less left on their sentence and with a record of good behavior while in custody. If passed, that measure wouldn’t go into effect until the end of the month
According to figures released by Northam on Friday, the total population in local and regional jails across the state fell by 17 percent between March 1 and April 7. Virginia has also seen a 67 percent drop in new bookings for misdemeanor arrests.
Because of the coronavirus, the DOC has halted transfer of jail inmates to prison — usually done when someone is starting to serve their sentence. Trent said that hasn't affected the number of inmates at the local jails.
Several inmates have written to The News & Advance with concerns about the virus’ spread if and when it reaches the jails. Kristy Ratliff, who is serving a four-year sentence in the Amherst County Adult Detention Center on a drug charge out of Appomattox and awaiting a trial on similar charges, said she’s hoping for the release of inmates with non-violent felony convictions — regardless of whether they’d have to be on house arrest or have other stipulations.
“Once the virus gets in this jail and you and I both know it’s only a matter of time,” she wrote, “there is no stopping it and we would all get it and its no way for them to give us all proper medical treatment because it is way too many of us.”
When asked what measures the jails have taken to increase social distancing between inmates, Trent said, “That’s not something that is possible in jails."
