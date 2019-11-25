Lynchburg's public schools have struggled to attract substitute bus drivers thanks to low wages and odd hours, but the division is seeking to change that.
The Lynchburg City School Board took a step earlier this month toward filling nine open spots for substitute school bus drivers by raising the wage from $9.25 an hour to $11 an hour.
To service 98 bus routes, LCS is supposed to have 10 substitute drivers. They currently have one, said transportation director Angel Garcia-Ablanque.
Garcia-Ablanque said the lack of substitute drivers has been an issue since he began his role in February, and Ben Copeland, deputy superintendent for LCS, said it's been an issue for several years.
"Nobody wants to do the job,” Garcia-Ablanque said.
Substitute school bus drivers' schedules are split shifts — three hours in the morning, three hours in the afternoon, making it difficult for subs to get a second job, he said.
He added wages are just not high enough to attract new applicants to the vacancies.
"If the regular driver is out sick ... I don’t have anybody to call,” Garcia-Ablanque said. When this happens, he has to ask bus mechanics or office staff to drive the buses.
The LCS Transportation office gets complaints and phone calls from parents everyday, he said.
"Sometimes the phone doesn’t stop ringing,” Garcia-Ablanque said.
Amy Corbett, a Lynchburg resident whose son is in the first grade at T.C. Miller Elementary School, said she's had some issues with school buses being on time.
"They're late in the afternoon," Corbett said. "As an elementary school kid, getting home at 4:15 and 4:30 in the afternoon is just hard on them. They're wiped out. It’s really important that they get home at a decent hour."
Lynchburg elementary school days are done at 3:35 p.m., and Corbett said the bus should drop her son off at 4 p.m. everyday. She said the bus was consistently late at the beginning of the year, but service has improved as the year has progressed.
Parent Angela Tweedy, who has two kids at Paul Laurence Dunbar Middle School for Innovation, said the bus is late or early everyday to pick up her kids in the morning.
"We just know to be out there early," Tweedy said.
Tweedy said her kids eat breakfast at school, but sometimes miss it due to the bus being late.
Cindy Babb, LCS spokesperson, said students who are late to school can still get breakfast.
Though the school board approved increasing wages to $11, Garcia-Ablanque said nearby localities pay substitute drivers more. Campbell County pays substitute drivers $13.45 an hour, Bedford County pays $13.35 an hour, Amherst County pays $13 an hour, Appomattox County pays $14.48 an hour, and Nelson County pays $16.40 an hour.
He said his department is always looking for bus drivers and will train anyone "from zero" to drive buses.
Garcia-Ablanque said the LCS Board has been receptive to his requests, and he hopes to keep pushing for increases.
School Board Chair Susan Morrison said the low wages are due to the struggling economy about 10 years ago and LCS not having enough funds to increase wages for certain positions, such as substitute bus drivers.
She said the lack of substitute drivers makes things harder for students, families and staff in LCS' transportation department who have to fill in as drivers.
"I know that we still have a long way to go,” Morrison said. "I hope this is a step in the right direction.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.