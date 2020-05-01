Lynchburg City Schools is closing its athletic fields to the public, effective Friday.
The school system said tracks will remain open for community use.
LCS said it has tried to keep the fields open for individual use during the coronavirus pandemic but is closing them "in an effort to keep the community safe and to stop the continued gathering of large groups on LCS athletic fields."
Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055
The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 16,901 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,055 over the 15,846 reported Thursday.
The 16,901 cases included 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Also, there are 581 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 572 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 552 reported Thursday.
Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH said 105,648 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,416 hospitalizations.
The state health department reported Wednesday there were 136 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 58 in Lynchburg, 33 in Bedford County, 20 in Appomattox County, 12 in Campbell County and 13 in Amherst County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported eight cases.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,897 and 137 deaths.
There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities — Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County — don't have cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.