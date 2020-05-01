Coronavirus molecule image

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). 

 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Lynchburg City Schools is closing its athletic fields to the public, effective Friday.

The school system said tracks will remain open for community use.

LCS said it has tried to keep the fields open for individual use during the coronavirus pandemic but is closing them "in an effort to keep the community safe and to stop the continued gathering of large groups on LCS athletic fields."

Virginia COVID-19 cases increase by 1,055

The Virginia Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 16,901 COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of 1,055 over the 15,846 reported Thursday.

The 16,901 cases included 16,109 confirmed cases and 792 probable cases. Also, there are 581 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 572 confirmed and 9 probable. That's an increase of 29 total deaths from the 552 reported Thursday.

Last week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the state's overall tally. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.

The VDH said 105,648 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and there have been 2,416 hospitalizations.

The state health department reported Wednesday there were 136 cases in the Central Virginia Health District: 58 in Lynchburg, 33 in Bedford County, 20 in Appomattox County, 12 in Campbell County and 13 in Amherst County. Nelson County, located in the Thomas Jefferson Health District, reported eight cases.

Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 3,897 and 137 deaths.

There are coronavirus cases in 130 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 3 localities — Bath County, Bland County and Dickenson County — don't have cases.

State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments