Lynchburg City Schools added new meal distribution sites at Bedford Hills and Paul Munro elementary schools, the division announced Monday.
Two days’ worth of meals are delivered to several neighborhood centers and, now, a total of six of the division’s schools from 11 a.m. to noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The division began its meal distribution program in response to the COVID-19 school closure in March but will continue it through the summer.
With the addition of these two new sites, the announcement said, the division will reduce the number of buses delivering meals to bus stops surrounding these schools.
A list of apartment complexes, mobile home parks and other pickup locations can be found on the division’s website.
