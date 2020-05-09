The Lynchburg City School Board voted at its Thursday meeting to revise the division’s nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies to better protect LGBT students and personnel in the division.
A modification to the language in these policies added “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes. The previous LCS policies protected students and employees from discrimination and harassment on the basis of "sex, race, color, national origin, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability" and other characteristics, but did not include sexual orientation.
The use of the “he” or “she” pronouns was also eliminated from the policies, and replaced with a more inclusive, general reference of “they/them,” “students” or “personnel.”
Board Chairwoman Susan Morrison said she reached out to the Virginia School Boards Association and division staff to get feedback on the policy revision. Morrison said several other Virginia school districts are considering adopting more inclusive language.
The board has discussed this revision for months, after the proposed policy revisions were reviewed by legal counsel and presented to the board in January by the LCS instruction and program policy work group for adoption. The issue was discussed further at the board’s February and April meetings and was back for action Thursday.
“I know we’ve addressed [these policies] for several months; I think we’ve really spent a lot of time to make sure we get this right,” board member Robert Brennan said.
Members of the public have addressed the board at its past meetings in support of the language change, and all seven public comments sent to be read and played at Thursday’s meeting encouraged board members to adopt the language change.
The next school board work session is scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 19, and the next school board meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. on June 2. Both will be held virtually and streamed on YouTube.
