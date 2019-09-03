Lynchburg City Schools is moving forward with a $1.35 million plan for gym additions at two elementary schools, amid concerns about whether the division should consider rezoning or consolidating schools.
The Lynchburg City School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to proceed with 4,245-square-foot gym additions at Bedford Hills and Sheffield elementary schools.
“Gymnasiums are just as important to the schools as they are to the community,” LCS Deputy Superintendent Ben Copeland said. “These schools are very important to the community and this is the right place to bring these additions.”
In July, the division received $1.5 million for the first phase of the elementary gym funding, despite school board member Sharon Carter questioning whether the school board should put money into gyms if the division is looking at redistricting, consolidation or making “some other changes.”
Copeland in July said the division chose to construct gyms at Sheffield and Bedford Hills because the two schools use the cafeterias for movement education — commonly referred to as physical education class or gym — while also factoring in each school’s population, capacity, location, layout and condition.
Sheffield Elementary School has about 380 students, and Bedford Hills has about 435 students.
“I do not think those two locations are ones that we would consider or that the administration would recommend to you that we close down or get rid of in the future,” Copeland said. “My estimate at this point in time in 2019, those two schools have long futures in Lynchburg City Schools compared to a school that was built in 1925 or pick one that needs a significant renovation.”
School board member Atul Gupta agreed.
“The population growth is projected in this area,” Gupta said. “This is an area we have to concentrate on.”
LCS Superintendent Crystal Edwards said she is excited for future expansion plans within the division.
“I’m excited for what I can do for my babies right here, right now,” Edwards said. “I am in support of this project and adding the gyms because I think our kids right now deserve it as well as the future plans going forward.”
Copeland said the division has had “money programmed in the CIP” for gym additions for “at least the past five years,” and this is the first opportunity the division has had to install gyms anywhere.
Copeland said of the division’s 11 elementary schools, two have gyms: William Marvin Bass and R.S. Payne.
Copeland said the plan was to have five gyms constructed for $2.5 million because five schools have the real estate for additions.
“Construction costs have eaten into our $2.5 million so right now the proposal is two for $1.36 million, but we’re prototyping this so we don’t have to spend anymore design money for future ones,” Copeland said.
Also on Tuesday, Edwards discussed her appointment to a group tasked with revising the state’s history and social studies standards to incorporate a better understanding of African American history.
Edwards and Liberty High School teacher Crystal DeLong were appointed by Gov. Ralph Northam last week to the Commission on African American History Education — which is charged with reviewing Virginia’s history standards, instructional practices, content and resources currently used to teach African American history in the state.
“I was shocked to be appointed to the commission,” Edwards said Tuesday. “I am honored to be included to the many big names on that list and I’m looking forward to helping the commonwealth approach the way it approackes African American History.”
