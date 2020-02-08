The Lynchburg City School Board continued its discussion about revising its nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies to better protect LGBT students and personnel in the division.
A modification to the language in these policies could add "sexual orientation" and "gender identity" as protected classes.
After having the proposed policy revisions reviewed by legal counsel, the LCS instruction and program policy work group presented them to the board at its Jan. 14 meeting, recommending they be adopted.
Board members raised questions of the legality and necessity of this language change at a Jan. 28 work session and discussed adding more protected classes in several of its nondiscrimination and anti-harassment policies. LCS policies currently protect students and employees from discrimination and harassment on the basis of sex, race, color, national origin, gender, ethnicity, religion, disability and other characteristics, but do not include sexual orientation.
The issue was discussed further at the Feb. 4 school board meeting.
"If these groups are in our schools, then I'm going to have them on our policy," board member Belle Evans said.
Board Chairwoman Susan Morrison said several other Virginia school districts have adopted this language.
One concern was that the language exists in some policies but not in others. Discrimination based on political affiliation, sex, gender or gender identity is prohibited in the LCS equal employment opportunity policy. That language does not exist in the LCS equal educational opportunities policy in regards to students.
The board also discussed the language in the division's policy prohibiting harassment and retaliation. The policy does prohibit demeaning or harmful acts directed at someone's socioeconomic level, sexual orientation, perceived sexual orientation or gender identity, but those classes are mentioned as subsequent definitions and not specifically outlined in the beginning of the policy.
Members of the public addressed the board at the Feb. 4 meeting supporting the language change.
"Gender identity and sexual orientation should be added to the anti-discrimination policy," said Lynchburg resident Sonja Harding. "It's the right thing to do. Protecting marginalized people is the right thing to do."
Harding encouraged the board to consider adding LGBT advocates in Lynchburg schools and seek advice on ways to adapt and make schools safe for LGBT students.
Vicente Gonzalez, a former Lynchburg City Schools student, said he supports the language change but wants the board to take another step toward protecting LGBT students.
Harding and Gonzalez asked the board to form an LGBT equity task force to focus on LGBT students, school personnel and issues in the schools. Harding said she thinks the division's Equity Task Force has not been able to focus on LGBT issues. The Equity Task Force is an advisory committee to the board that was established to assist with the evaluation of equitable practices within LCS.
Gonzalez said he is currently serving as a member of the Equity Task Force and said the group "simply doesn't have the capacity to deal with this issue and all the issues attached to it."
No action was taken to adopt the modified policies, as the item was on the Feb. 4 agenda only for information and discussion. The board decided to spend more time reworking the policies at its Feb. 18 work session and take action at its March 3 meeting.
