The Lynchburg City School Board unanimously approved a charter for a task force that will address the future of education in the city.
The task force's mission is to "gather information, engage the public in conversation, conduct thorough analysis and forward actionable recommendations to the school board with the goal of aligning future educational programming, operational strategies and capital improvement decisions of the Lynchburg City Schools with the longterm success of the city and community."
The board also unanimously approved Tuesday the appointment of school board members Atul Gupta and Susan Morrison to serve on the task force's steering committee.
At the board's June meeting, some board members expressed concerns regarding where funding for requests from the task force would come from and the amount of additional work that would be put on Lynchburg City Schools administrators.
Morrison said funding for any requests will come from the city's federal workforce funds, and the city hired a youth future coordinator that will be able to assist in the gathering information. She said the school division is also working to hire a school board clerk that can help with the task force.