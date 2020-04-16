Several garbage collection trucks have had breakdowns and trash collection could be behind schedule today, the City of Lynchburg said.
"You may notice that we will be picking up your trash a little later today than normal. We apologize. ... We will do our best to pick up everyone’s trash on our route today," the city said on social media.
The city asks residents whose trash does not get collected to call the city's Citizens First line at (434) 856-2489.
"We are doing our best to provide quality service even in these difficult times. Stay safe!" the city added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.