Several garbage collection trucks have had breakdowns and trash collection could be behind schedule today, the City of Lynchburg said.

"You may notice that we will be picking up your trash a little later today than normal. We apologize. ... We will do our best to pick up everyone’s trash on our route today," the city said on social media.

The city asks residents whose trash does not get collected to call the city's Citizens First line at (434) 856-2489.

"We are doing our best to provide quality service even in these difficult times. Stay safe!" the city added.

